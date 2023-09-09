The NDC knows I will give them a showdown in 2024 - Dr. Bawumia teases

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at his witty best in the Oti Region when he turned the "showdown" comment by Kennedy Agyepong into a warning to the opposition NDC, to the excitement of delegates.



Addressing the NPP delegates at Nkwanta, in the Oti Region, Dr. Bawumia gave the delegates a number of reasons he is the best person to lead the NPP, and defeat the NDC in next year's elections due to the threat he poses to the NDC in their strongholds.



"The Zongo's are saying something beautiful and interesting. They say they don't believe the NPP will bring Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer. But they also say, if you bring Dr. Bawumia, they will vote for him," said the Vice President.



He added: "When you look at the North and the Zongo, these strongholds of the NDC will fall if Dr. Bawumia is elected the flagbearer. These two will fall, and when they fall, the NDC cannot win the election. In the Volta Region too, I will get more votes."



"Their strongholds will shake when Dr. Bawumia is the flagbearer. They know it that is why they are so scared of Dr. Bawumia. They know that I will give them a showdown," Dr. Bawumia said, amidst his characteristic laughter, and cheers from the delegates.



The Vice President resumed his constituency tour in the Oti Region, following the NPP Super Delegates Conference, which he won by a wide margin, securing 68% of the votes.







