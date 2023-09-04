The Lowdown: Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana’s security in the face of recurring coups

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Dean of Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Vladimir Antwi-Danso joins Estey Atisu for this week’s edition of The Lowdown.



In this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Vladimir called on Ghanaians to guard the democracy we enjoy or face crisis.



He further stated that coup characteristics are very faint in Ghana, hence no citizen or leader should take the peace we have had over so many years for granted.



“The ingredients for coup are not yet very rife in Ghana but let me sound a note of caution. When waters are calm, it doesn’t mean that the current is not there or flowing,” he said.



He furthered that he predicted the coup d’etat in Niger, adding that Senegal is the next candidate for a coup.



“I predicted that Niger was a candidate for the coup and I think I’m a prophet, it has happened. Let me tell you, Senegal is a new candidate. Mark it on the wall,” he added.



Watch this compelling and revealing interview of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV on all GhanaWeb platforms [ghanaweb.com, GhanaWebTV on YouTube, GhanaWeb on Facebook].



You can also watch it here:







BAJ/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.