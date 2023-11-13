The Lowdown: This is why the Israeli govt is retaliating against the war initiated by Hamas

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Israel has been fighting a war with the Palestinian Hamas Group in the past weeks.



The next edition of The Lowdown focuses on the unending war as Daniel Oduro, the host of the program, sits with the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, to know the way forward for the embattled country.



In this episode, Shlomit Sufa shares that the Israeli government is bent on annihilating the Hamas group, hence, it will stop at nothing to have them wiped out.



She further stated that there is no room for a truce or peace talks between the feuding factions.



“People or countries calling for a truce or some kind of ceasefire... little understand that these measures (a ceasefire) would only allow Hamas to rearm itself, reposition itself, restructure and get ready for the next part of the war. So, if we are calling for a ceasefire, then we are just resetting a timer for a more devastating attack,” she explained.



The Ambassador also added that past Israeli governments have tried ceasefires and other settlement alternatives with Hamas, but they seem not to respond to reason.



“We've had that (ceasefire) so many times, we’ve tried so many other kinds of settlement alternatives with this terror entity but there’s no reasoning with them,” she added.



BAJ/AE



