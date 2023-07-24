The Lowdown: The story of a kidney failure patient, Phillip Atawura

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

In this edition of The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro sits with Phillip Atawura, a GIJ lecturer for an emotional conversation.



The lecturer, who is battling a kidney failure disease, and undergoes dialysis twice a week, revealed that he couldn’t contain his tears when the news of his disease was disclosed to him.



In this episode for The Lowdown, Phillip Atawura walks us through his life and how he deals with the disease as he continues to battle it out.



He further added that he was diagnosed two years ago and pays close to GH¢1,800 for the two sessions of dialysis every week.



Join the conversation with Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown.



