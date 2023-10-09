The Lowdown: If you don’t change, Twene Jonas will come after you – Dormaahene warns leaders

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Corruption has become the bane of many unrests and struggles in various parts of the world.



The latest relatable corruption case in the country is the one about the colossal sums of money found in the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



It is argued by many that the former minister got her money through shady deals as the source of her money is yet to be confirmed.



In this week’s episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyeman Badu II discusses corruption and its adverse effects with show host Daniel Oduro.



According to the traditional ruler, he believes in the assertion that there is corruption in the country and is very happy with how activists like Twene Jonas come for public officeholders about their corrupt deals.



He further stated these activists will not stop until the right things are done in the country.



The Dormaahene, however, shared that the call for change should not only be directed at politicians but every other stakeholder who helps steer the country's affairs.



“Our people who have been dealing with us whether as judges, whether as policemen, whether as politicians, whether as chiefs, what they are saying is that we are indulging in corruption and because of that I agree with them and there is a need for us to fix it.



“Would we have changed if we were not scared of Twene Jonas? If you don’t change, they will come after you. You see the way they are coming; we like it oo. If you are chief and you are not doing the right thing, it’s right for them to come for you. But what I don’t want them to do is single out just the politicians. It should be for everybody,” he said on The Lowdown.



These and more are highlighted in the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



