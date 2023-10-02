The Lowdown: Dormaahene speaks on relationship with Akufo-Addo, political tag, judicial independence

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

The Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II is our guest for the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



The traditional ruler of the Dormaa Traditional Area speaks on a host of things in this episode of The Lowdown with the host, Daniel Oduro.



The Dormaahene shares in this interview that President Akufo-Addo is a distant relative of his.



He further adds that he is not NDC or NPP but he only speaks on facts.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II also wades in on the distrust some Ghanaians have in the judiciary and how the judiciary can work on restoring the trust lost in this exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV.



“As a judge, you have to be impartial. When a set of us come before you... every case in this world, if you give it to me, I will handle it. Unless you have issues with me. I will handle and handle it well because the most important thing is that all the lawyers are our friends. So, if you see two friends or citizens appear before you and you are supposed to give a judgment, you don't look at their faces, you don't look at where they are coming from, you will have to look at the set of facts before you. There are some of the facts that if you look, you may believe somebody ....but you have to look at the facts. When your

matter goes on appeal, they will definitely set it aside. So, people should not lose confidence in the judiciary. If they do that then we are going to fall into some abyss ” he explained.



These and many more intriguing issues and topics are highlighted in this interview with the Dormaahene.



Watch the stream below:



