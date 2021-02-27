Editorial News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: The Herald

The Herald Ghana: We don’t hate LGBTQ+ group; we just cannot legalise it

File Photo: LGBTQI

There has been a simmering disquiet in the country, since the first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA) administrative office was opened in Ghana.



Amidst the raging controversy regarding the opening of an office by members of LGBTQIA, President Akufo-Addo, has ordered for the swift closure of same at Tesano in Accra.



This action and the open condemnation by Ghanaians, has incensed other Ghanaians to jump to the defence of the group.



In their opinion, Ghanaians should rethink their posture on the issue of same sex, they should let love lead and stop the hate. They even go to the extent of quoting the Bible, which says to love your neighbor as thyself.



Come to think of it, the Bible that they so bubbly quote, including "He who is without sin, let him cast the first stone", condemned the act of homosexuality.



Both the Bible and the Holy Quran, the holy books of the two dominant religions in Ghana, are full with stories of how God visited His wrath on people who indulge in homosexuality



In fact, Qur'an Chapter 26 verses 160-174, narrates the story of the 'people of Lot' and how they were destroyed by the wrath of God, because they indulged in one lustful unnatural carnal acts among men.



Homosexuality is opposed to God's plan and could lead to the extinction of humanity because God in his wisdom created male and female to reproduce, procreate and fill the earth and, therefore, anything that opposes God's order stood the risk of attracting His wrath.



In the considered opinion of this paper, while we understand the frustrations of the proponent of the LGBTI, we totally reject the call for responsible them to be allowed to practice the act.



As a matter of fact, there is the need to urgently pass a law to make for life in prison or outright decapitation of homosexuals.



The condemnation, which has been translated to mean Ghanaians hate them, is enough demonstration that Ghanaians see the act as deviant behaviour and hence, should not be condoned for whatever reason.