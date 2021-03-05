Editorial News of Friday, 5 March 2021

The Herald Ghana: Idris Elba and his celebrity friends should sign a letter for Saudi Arabia to legalize LGBTQ+

A letter said to be signed by 67 celebrities, politicians and other influential people largely of Ghanaian heritage, condemning their former homeland for its stance on gay rights, is to say the least, an affront on the sensibilities of Ghanaians, who unreservedly reject LGBTQ.



In the said letter they are quoted as saying "We have watched with profound concern as you have had to question the safety of your vital work at the LGBT+ Rights Ghana Centre in Accra, and feared for your personal wellbeing and security. It is unacceptable to us that you feel unsafe".



In clear terms, they are asking Ghana to legalise LGBTQ.



Ghanaians since last month, when the first LGBTQ office was opened, have spoken in unmistaken terms, when they said LGBTQ, cannot be legalized in his country.



President Akufo-Addo, on Saturday affirmed that position at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held in Asante Mampong, when he said legislation of same-sex marriage to become lawful is not a matter he will ever consider.



According to him "I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal".



We make bold to state unequivocally that, Ghana cannot legalise same sex marriage, as it is not only against our cultural beliefs, but religious beliefs as well.



The bold statement of president Akufo-Addo, which is shared by majority of Ghanaians, is a clear reflection of the beliefs and orientation of the people of this country and since we are pleased with it, Idris Elba and his colleagues pushing for the legalization of homosexuality should know that Ghana is a no-go area.



If it were the wish of God to sanction homosexuality, he would have made it abundantly clear in both the Bible and the Holy Quran.



Perhaps we need to remind Idris Elba and all those mounting pressures on the nation to decriminalise homosexuality needs to be reminded that Ghana, cannot be dictated to on a subject that is anathema to the culture and religion of her people.