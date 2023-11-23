The Ghana I left in the care of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia is not the same we see today - Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the state of the country he left in the care of President Akufo-Addo and the vice president has changed from good to worse.



The former president made this statement at a durbar with Zongo chiefs at Goaso on November 22, 2023, as part of his #BuildingGhanaTour.



The former president mentioned that since the time of former president Rawlings, new governments have been continuing the good works of predecessors, but that has not been the case under the leadership of the present government.



"Things have become more diffult than it was before. Bad governance has led the country to where it is today. Things are not going on well, and we have been swallowed by debt."



The former president revealed that the cost of Hajj trip during his time was GHC15,000, but today it is GHC75,000 which prevent a lot of muslims from going for the trip.



He added that he will make sure the cosT is reduced to pave way for lot of muslims to go for Hajj when he is voted into power.



The former president advised citizens to vote paying attention to their living conditions.



John Dramani Mahama, in November commenced a nationwide tour dubbed "Building Ghana Tour" to engage Ghanaians.



The tour is aimed at connecting with supporters, spreading hope, and fulfilling promises made to branch executives of the NDC.



The tour serves as a platform for Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathisers of the NDC.



The former president will visit all the 16 regions in the country making stops in key cities, towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.



The tour includes town hall meetings, community outreach programmes, honouring invitations from groups, communities and chiefs, and extensive conversations with various stakeholders.