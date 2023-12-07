The Ghana Armed Forces Observes World AIDS Day in Ho

Regional News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces on Thursday 30 November 2023, celebrated World Aids Day at the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho. The celebration consisted of a 9km health walk and a durbar held at the Baba Seidu Abass Swimming Pool in the 66 Artillery Regiment. This year’s World AIDS Day celebration was themed “Let Communities Lead”



In an opening remark by the Senior Medical Officer of the 7 Medical Reception Station, Sqn Ldr Francis Oduah- Odoom he stated the program was held to create awareness and remind the public of the existence of HIV/AIDS hence they need to be careful. He continued that the day is usually observed on 1 December but this year’s fell on Farmers Day hence it had to be celebrated on 30 November.



The Guest of Honour, Volta Region Public Health Director, Dr Senana Kwesi Djokoto in his remarks, encouraged the public to always visit health facilities to get tested. He also emphasised the need to adopt protective measures in order to prevent contraction of the virus.



As part of the Programme, condoms, HIV self-test packs and leaflets were distributed to the public. The occasion was graced by other sister security services such as the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, Fire Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.