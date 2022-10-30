The Gas Challenge: UG kicks out TaTu, GCTU to secure spot at semi final

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: univers.ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana has qualified for the semi-finals of the 3rd edition of the Gas challenge kicking out Tamale Technical University and Ghana Communication Technology University.



The launch and the preliminary stage of the competition was held at the University of Ghana RS Amegashie Auditorium on October 27, 2022.



Zone 1 of the competition comprised three out of the 12 participating institutions namely; the University of Ghana (Propane), Ghana Communication Technology University(Butane), and Tamale Technical University(Methane) who battled it out for the first semi-final spot which was up for grabs.



Throughout the contest, Team Propane from the University of Ghana held on to their impressive start to win the contest and book their semi-final berth with 66 points.



A last-minute charge by Team Methane of Ghana Communication Technology University was enough for second place with 48 points.



A derail in their hot start saw Team Butane finish third on the day with 42 points.



Daniel Dzanie, one of the winners shared their excitement with Univers News, saying they are poised to win the 3rd edition of the contest.



"Well, we’ve been able to effectively identify our portholes and all our deficiencies and we seek to correct all those things to ensure the mistakes we’ve made in the past will not be repeated. This year by the grace of God we seek to win the Ghana Gas Challenge 2022.



"The preparations were solid, we had a lot of sleepless nights but today we are standing here feeling very amazed and proud of ourselves. Thanks to our team, the coaches and trainers everything they helped us with was superb. Although they were hard on us, today we saw that it was actually a good thing, so we’re grateful to them and the Almighty God," he said.



Chief Executive officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben K. Asante, disclosed that the Gas Challenge is one of the many steps the company is putting in place to deepen the knowledge of the Tertiary populace and the whole Ghanaian public at large about gas.



The Gas Challenge is first step of many that we hope to come to deepen the knowledge of the Ghanaian population at large and in this particular focus the Tertiary institutions around the country on the importance of Gas and the activities of the Ghana National Gas Company



Zone 2 contest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 at Cape Coast between the University of Cape Coast, Takoradi Technical University and All Nations University for a place in the semi final.



The Gas Challenge is an educative program intended to increase knowledge in the petroleum industry as well as create awareness about Ghana’s gas processing system and the operations of the Ghana National Gas Company.



This year’s competition will be held under the theme: Embracing the future together: the indispensable role of Gas in facilitating social and economic growth and development.