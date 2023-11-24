The Demonstration School for the Deaf celebrates first speech and prize giving day, calls for infrastructural support

Regional News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region which offers holistic education to hearing-impaired children in the country, is decrying critical shortcomings in infrastructural development.



With a current population of 531, the lack of an assembly hall, a deteriorated dining hall, and toilet facilities among others is becoming challenging, leaving teachers and students to deal with recurring struggles.



Established in 1967, the Demonstration School for the Deaf, also known as the Mother of Deaf Education in Ghana has played a great role in the provision of education for persons with hearing impairment and the blind.



Appealing to some companies for their intervention during the school’s first speech and prize day, the headmaster of the school, Setunte Ametewee said, “We want to plead with corporate Ghana and say we do not have an assembly hall. The only dining hall we use for all gatherings leaks very badly and anytime it rains the whole place is flooded. We badly need an assembly hall".



Infirmary with registered nurses affiliated with a health facility. Our toilet facilities are really not in a good state and really need renovation.”



The event was held on the theme, “Developing the potential of the hearing impaired and the deafblind individuals in a safe school environment: The role of the stakeholders".



Setumte Ametewee expressed regret at what he called arrogance and entitlement exhibited towards deaf children.



“I have often seen a level of arrogance and entitlement exhibited around children with special needs by people in leadership positions in serving those vulnerable children that tear them down instead of lifting them up,” he said.



Noting that all children are vulnerable with children with disabilities having an increased rate of being abused, the school's headteacher said it was in line with this that children need special care and protection to ensure their safety in society.



He urged the education sector to exhibit commitment, and positive work ethics to ensure that these unfortunate ones have a safe environment, adding that stakeholders in the education sector must work assiduously to ease the unfortunate difficulty children go through while in school.



Mr. Setunte also urged stakeholders to develop a special interest in the growth and development of the school.



"No special school will survive if stakeholders do not have an interest in its development. Indeed, without support from stakeholders, Demodeaf will grind to a halt”, he said.



He congratulated the government, teachers, and caregivers for all the support extended to the school.



On his part, Pastor Alexander Nyame, the National Coordinator for the Ministry to Persons With Disabilities (MPWDs) on behalf of the chairman of the Church of Pentecost observed that though there is evidence that persons with disabilities in general have lower education rates, and the case of persons with hearing impairment and those who are deafblind could be worse due to communication challenges and the lack of sign language interpretation services at schools.



He described persons with disabilities as naturally empowered with enormous potential, resilient, and excelling regardless of their challenges.



Emphasizing the theme for the occasion, Alexander Nyame said persons with

disabilities need to be woven into society and their potential harnessed for the holistic development of the nation.



Outlining the roles various stakeholders can play to provide a safe school environment to develop the potential of persons with hearing impairment, he urged communities to strive to understand the dynamics of hearing impairment.



He also called on the government to get a pool of sign language interpreters to support persons with hearing impairment, and corporate bodies to see to the provision of a safe school environment for persons with special needs as their social responsibility.



The National Coordinator for the Ministry of Persons With Disabilities (MPWDs) also urged the government to ensure the skills development of persons with hearing impairment as well as the provision of education and financial support for the needy.



Success stories:



According to Mr. Setunte, in the last few years, his students have performed well in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.), chalking between 90% and 100%.



In the area of sports, the students have displayed fantastic performances, winning many trophies.



A total of forty-nine (49) students from kindergarten (K.G.) through to the vocational school who excelled over the period were awarded together with the staff of the school.