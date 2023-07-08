The Church of Pentecost, Axim presents relief items to flood victims in Nzema

Regional News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost, Axim in the Western Region, has made assorted relief items available to flood victims in Nzema.



The items were; 52 bags of rice, 13 boxes of cooking oil and 13 boxes of tin tomatoes.



The affected and beneficiary communities were; Salman, Adubrim Asasetre in the Ellembelle District, Nzulezo in Jomoro Municipality, Dwira Banso, Ahunyame in the Nzema East Municipality, Amangoase and Abura.



The kind gesture followed recent torrential rains which resulted in severe flooding in the aforementioned communities.



As a result of the flood, many residents were rendered homeless and their personal belongings were destroyed.



Presenting the items, Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera, the Axim head of the Church of Pentecost, encouraged the victims and assured them that the Lord would not leave or forsake them even in the midst of natural disasters.



"You may have lost valuable items but the most important is that you still have your lives and that you should thank God for your lives, God will surely help you. The Church of Pentecost sympathize with you", he said.



Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera who was posted to Axim in 2022, seized the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to stop dumping refuse around indiscriminately.



He also advised Ghanaians to stop building houses and valuable structures at and also near flood-prone areas in order to avoid loss of lives and properties.



In the just-ended "2023 Power to Continue" convention organized by the church at Nzema Aiyinasi, Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera took the opportunity to sympathize with Ghanaians who have been affected by this year's torrential rains and prayed to God to have mercy on Ghanaians during this year's rainy period.



Moreover, the flood victims commended the Church of Pentecost led by its Area Head, Apostle Daniel Mireku Gyamera for the kind gesture.



They, therefore seized the opportunity to appeal to government of Ghana and other kind-hearted individuals and companies to come to their assistance.