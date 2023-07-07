The Buffer Stock Company is hiding the truth from food suppliers - Nortsu-Kotoe

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament has chastised the National Buffer Stock Company for refusing to state what exactly the problem is.



The Ranking Member added that the response given to the food suppliers is dishonest and does not emphatically say what the Buffer Stock Company wants to do for the suppliers.



In an interview with Citi News, Nortsu-Kotoe said that the press statement released by the Buffer Stock Company proffers no solution and thus, they should come clean on what the issue is to get help.



"I think that the statement released by Buffer Stock does not answer the question or issue on hand. If you sympathise with the people, at least what steps are you taking? You will wait for the board to go and meet before you tell them what to do. Should they go back or continue to picket over there? That is even lacking in the release. So for me, Buffer Stock is hiding the truth," he said.



The members of the National Food Suppliers Association started picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and have been sleeping at the premises to date.



The Association members revealed that the National Buffer Stock Company owes them an amount of ¢270 million and they will only leave the company's premises when they are reimbursed.



The National Buffer Stock Company in return, has said that it sympathises with the food suppliers and will do the needful after an emergency meeting scheduled with the Board of Directors of the company.







ABJ/WA







