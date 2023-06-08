The African American Association to host epic Juneteenth festival in Ghana on June 17

Regional News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

The African American Association of Ghana extends an invitation to join in celebrating Juneteenth, slated for June 17, 2023.



Juneteenth is a significant federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth holds a special place in history as the longest-running 'African American' holiday and in 2021, it was officially recognised as a United States Federal Holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.



While the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, legally ended slavery, many southern states resisted this change. Juneteenth marks the day when over 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, the westernmost Confederate state, were finally declared free on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been joyously celebrated by African Americans for over a century.



This year, the African American Association of Ghana is thrilled to join in solidarity with African Americans worldwide in honoring this important federal holiday. They will be hosting an awareness Parade and festival to commemorate Juneteenth.



In line with the Beyond the Return Campaign and recognising the significant number of diasporans who have chosen to relocate to Ghana following the successful Year of Return, Ghana 2019 campaign, this festival is proudly supported by The Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture, The Ghana Tourism Authority and the Office of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President. The host venue, The Gold Coast Restaurant, is also a key partner in making this event a grand success.



The day will kick off with an awareness Parade starting from the WEB Dubois Center for Pan Africanism, leading to the Gold Coast Restaurant where the inaugural Juneteenth Festival will take place. Throughout the day, one can look forward to a local vending marketplace, captivating musical performances, thought-provoking movie screenings centered around Juneteenth, a stimulating panel discussion and heartfelt remarks and recognition of Juneteenth by dignitaries and esteemed personalities.



The African American Association of Ghana serves as a vibrant community of African-Americans living in Ghana, united by a shared mission to promote our cultural, social, spiritual and economic well-being while reintegrating into Ghanaian society. We strive to facilitate the cultural, social, educational, and economic integration of African Americans and other people of African descent returning from the Diaspora into Ghanaian society.