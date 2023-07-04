The 3rd edition of 'Spotlight Awards Africa' continues to award its nominees in various categories

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Blagogeegh.com

Canwin Hotel on the 1st of July, 2023 over the weekend welcomed the organizers of the scheme (Spotlight Awards Africa).



“Youthful and Impactful” was the theme for this year’s edition as Guest of Honor and Managing Director of Adom Group Of Companies, Rev. Joseph Opoku Adjei assert the need to do more for the youth in the country.



According to him, Spotlight Awards Africa has thrown more light on business startups to award them for creating job opportunities for the youth in the country.



"These SMEs will need support to grow and expand their businesses to recruit more unemployed youth to earn a living", he affirmed.



He touched on the need to develop an educational system that’ll build creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving ability.



Adjei awarded the 'Real Estate Firm of the Year' and 'Youth In Music' on the night.



Project Executive Of Spotlight Awards Africa, Mimi Owusu Appiah, shared her challenges in organizing a passion driven scheme to award individuals in various categories on its 3rd edition.



Appiah, appeals to corporate bodies to support or partner with the scheme for Spotlight Awards Africa to become lucrative for the awardees.



Princess Gans, Lartey CEO of Juicy’s Depot received a special award for creating more jobs to curb unemployment. She lauded Mimi Appiah and Spotlight Awards Africa for this special recognition.



The night of good music and networking saw awardees elated with the scheme as Hair Brand of the Year winner 'Her Hair Gh' affirmed this is her maiden award and now her business is an award-winning business.



All seventeen (17) categories were awarded on the colorful night.