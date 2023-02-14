The 20 bizarre presidential portfolios Okudzeto Ablakwa wants Akufo-Addo to scrap

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has released a list that shows what he describes as ‘bizarre’ portfolios that are at the seat of government.



According to the MP, who has become very notorious for revealing details about the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as some state institutions, the list of 20 portfolios are weird.



In a post shared on his social media handles on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the MP stated that “President Akufo-Addo has created quite some bizarre portfolios at the Presidency; considering Ghana’s current economic woes, should he be keeping these strange political appointments?”



He also indicated that these portfolios are taken from a recent presidential list submitted to parliament by the presidency.



The MP wants the president to reduce these portfolios so that it is promptly able to deal with its agenda of salvaging the economy from the current challenges it is facing.



“Isn’t it time for the president to thank them for their ‘great transformative services’ and drastically downsize so as to begin salvaging this junk economy?” he added.



Below is the list of 20 portfolios Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa describes as ‘bizarre’ and which he wants the president to scrap:



- Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs

- Policy Associate

- Chief Executive of Public Sector Reforms

- Overseer of the National Cathedral

- Church Relations Manager

- Diaspora Church Mobilization Officer

- Policy & Coordinator Analyst

- Focal Person, La Francophonie

- Technical Director, La Francophonie

- Coordinator, Special Development Initiatives Secretariat

- Director of Special Projects

- Manager if Operations & Programs

- 5 Technical Communications Assistants

- Technical Advisor, Zongo Development Authority

- 2 Technical Advisors, Special Development Initiatives Secretariat

- Technical Advisor, Political Affairs

- Presidential Staffer, NABCO

- Office Management Executive Associate

- Technical Director for the Presidential Advisor on Media

- Data Manager



AE/BOG