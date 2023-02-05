The 11-year-old brainiac who aced the Spelling Bee for the 2nd time in 2 consecutive years

General News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

In a spellbinding and thrilling competition for the crown in the 2023 edition of Spelling Bee between N’Adom Darko-Asare and Mychelle Kumah, the former emerged champion.



Having gone through the ranks to emerge winner in the 2022 Spelling Bee competition, she chose to create and break a record in the 16-year history of the Spelling Bee Competition in the country, one which she effortlessly did.



With a mastery of the English language and an unwavering determination, the victor, N’Adom Darko-Asare navigated through the challenging words, earning applause and admiration from the packed audience.



As the final word was pronounced and the correct spelling confirmed, the crowd erupted in a chorus of cheers, congratulating her for retaining her title as the best speller for two consecutive years.



N’Adom Darko-Asare is a pupil of the DPS International Ghana. Consistently she spelt correctly her words to the 17th round and with a brazen smile on her face, spelt her championship word, “DOUROUCOULI”.



The first runner up, Mychelle Kumah, who is a pupil of Soul Clinic School, Accra put up a fierce battle and is tipped to win the next edition should she contest again.



One hundred and four students contested for the 16th edition of The Spelling Bee -Ghana on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The national finalists were made up of 46 boys and 58 girls representing 8 cities in Ghana.



The competition, which began in March of 2022, saw over 500 hopefuls aged between 7 and 13 receive training before being assessed through the Preliminaries, Quarter and Semi Final levels, where all 104 National Finalists emerged.



