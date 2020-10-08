General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Thanks to all teachers working hard to shape our future – Quiz Mistress

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has commended all teachers for the hard work they are putting in educating Ghanaian children.



In a tweet to mark the Teachers Day celebrations on Monday October 5, the mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz said “Thanks to all the teachers working hard to shape our future!”



“If there were no teachers all other professions would have not exist, ”she added.



Held annually on 5 October since 1994, World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.





Thanks to all the teachers working hard to shape our future! pic.twitter.com/nt5D7Fvj9M — Elsie Effah Kaufmann (@elsie_effah) October 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.