General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#ThankYouBawumia hits twitter as Ghanaians commend Vice President for warm gesture

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the 82-year-old woman

Vice President Bawumia's remarkable gesture to build a house for an 82-year old homeless cured lepper has been commended by some Ghanaians on social media.



The plight of the 82-year-old woman who is a native of Motori in the Upper West Region was brought to light by the media.



The Vice President responded to the sad situation and instantly built a two-bedroom house for the woman, which he handed it over to her earlier this week.



As pictures of the Vice President's visit to the old woman in her village and handing over of the house to her hit social media, twitter users rained praises on for the incredible gesture.



Writing under the hashtag #ThankYouBawumua, people impressed by his kindness commended him and prayed for God to bless him.



Some of the tweeps urged everyone to emulate the Vice President's gesture by helping people in their own small ways.



Below are some of the messages





I have been watching in admiration how @MBawumia has been showing love to cured lepers.#ThankYouBawumia pic.twitter.com/mstQz9LxL7 — Dickson Kelvis Dei- Zanga (@DeiKelvis) September 10, 2020

Following media reports that Madam Daari Pogo was living in a dilapidated mud house some months ago, the Vice President promised to build and furnish a new house for the cured leper. #ThankYouBawumia pic.twitter.com/6qIOGfs5rA — adinkrahene ???????? (@adinkrahene0) September 10, 2020

Yesterday was money for the kayayei - today he builds for the old lady. #ThankYouBawumia pic.twitter.com/XrZcRKdSLu — Ghana Ministry (@GhanaMinistry) September 10, 2020

This is wonderful gesture. Absolutely devine. Heavenly father, please connect me to my Bawumia???? #ThankYouBawumia pic.twitter.com/r8Rq7SgO8I — Nana Serwaa (@Nanaenzy) September 10, 2020

2 Corinthians 9:6-8

Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need..#ThankYouBawumia pic.twitter.com/a6i9t1Nrfj — #4More4Nana (@romantic_gh) September 10, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.