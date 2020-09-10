You are here: HomeNews2020 09 10Article 1056874

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

#ThankYouBawumia hits twitter as Ghanaians commend Vice President for warm gesture

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the 82-year-old woman Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the 82-year-old woman


Vice President Bawumia's remarkable gesture to build a house for an 82-year old homeless cured lepper has been commended by some Ghanaians on social media.

The plight of the 82-year-old woman who is a native of Motori in the Upper West Region was brought to light by the media.

The Vice President responded to the sad situation and instantly built a two-bedroom house for the woman, which he handed it over to her earlier this week.

As pictures of the Vice President's visit to the old woman in her village and handing over of the house to her hit social media, twitter users rained praises on for the incredible gesture.

Writing under the hashtag #ThankYouBawumua, people impressed by his kindness commended him and prayed for God to bless him.

Some of the tweeps urged everyone to emulate the Vice President's gesture by helping people in their own small ways.

