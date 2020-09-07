Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Thank you for giving us a region and development- Kpembewura to Akufo-Addo

The Kpembewura was addressing a durbar in honour of Vice President Bawumia on Sunday, September 6

The Overlord of Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Daari Haruna Bismark says the people of Savannah Region cannot thank President Akufo-Addo enough for making their dreams of having a region a reality.



The Kpembe Traditional Area falls within the Savannah Region, one of six newly created regions by President Akufo-Addo.



Addressing a durbar in honour of Vice President Bawumia on Sunday, September 6, 2020, the Kpembewura expressed delight and gratitude to the NPP government for fulfilling that dream, as well as bringing numerous development to the area.



"Your Excellency, it is my singular honour to, on behalf of the traditional authority of Kpembe, express our thanks and gratitude for the numerous development projects that the area is benefitting from. Principal among them is the creation of the Savvana Region," said the Kpembewura.



"Others include market projects, over 15 public toilet facilities, school projects such as the one currently under construction in Kpembe, a community centre at Kuwani, the construction of Salaga town roads, the construction of a rice milling factory, among others."



The traditional ruler also expressed special gratitude to the government for the water project in the area to solve their perennial water problem.



"Your Excellency, another project worthy of particular mention is the Salaga urban water project which is almost completed. This project solves a long-standing historical problem, notably referred to as "nchu ma worta'."



While thanking the Akufo-Addo government for its commitment to the area, the Paramount Chief also lamented the poor state of facilities in other areas within the community as a result of neglect by previous regimes.



He appealed to the Akufo-Addo government to give them more development, especially the construction of more roads for some deprived communities in the area and uplifting of infrastructure for the Nursing and Midwifery Training School in the area.



In his address, Vice President Bawumia assured the Kpembe Wura and his community of the Akufo-Addo government's commitment to evenly spread development to all parts of the country, including the Kpembe Traditional area.



He said President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his commitment to this by the level of development he has brought to the area in his first term, as acknowledged by the Kpembewura.

