Thank you for 'One Village One Dam' policy - Chereponi Chief

N/E Regional Minister Solomon Boar, Chereponi's Paramount Chief Nanyame Kofi Malba VIII & Dr.Bawumia

The Paramount Chief of Chereponi Traditional Area, Nanyame Kofi Malba VIII, has lauded Government for its targeted, pro-poor policies which are transforming the lives of many, especially rural dwellers.



Welcoming Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia, who is on a working visit to all five northern regions, to his palace on Saturday, 5th September 2020, Nanyame Malba expressed deep appreciation for these initiatives, which continue to touch lives every day.



"Your Excellency, we wish to thank you and your government for all the good works you are doing to transform Ghana.



"The several pro-poor policies and programmes by your government like the One Village One Dam, One District One Factory, Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, expansion of the LEAP programme, NABCO, the expansion of electricity to many rural communities amongst others are highly laudable."



The Chereponi chief was particularly happy with the One Village One Dam policy, which had extended the farming season and provided essential water for livestock, thus eliminating the yearly ritual of near starvation and famine.



The Chereponi Chief continued:



"I also commend your government for the intervention in providing Chereponi with a town water system. Indeed, we all acknowledge the significance of providing just a dug out as a source of water for humanity, how much more providing the entirety of this town with potable drinking water."



The Overlord of Chereponi also expressed deep appreciation to government for the peace Chereponi now enjoys, as well as the successful effort to create the North East Region, which has led to massive improvements in infrastructure.



"More dear to the heart and wellbeing of the people of Chereponi is the peace and harmony we enjoy now. The Chiefs and people of Chereponi are grateful to your government for the interventions made to restore the peace in Chereponi for development," Nanyame Malba VIII stated.



Vice President Bawumia assured the chiefs and people of even more initiatives to accelerate the development of the north especially and the country as a whole, and urged the voters to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another four years to do more for the people of Ghana.





