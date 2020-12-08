General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Thank you God for an answered prayer - Lydia Alhassan claims victory over John Dumelo

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon , Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Even before the Electoral Commission announces the result for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the sitting MP is claiming victory.



According to her, she has defeated John Dumelo of the National Democratic Congress.



Live reports from the constituency collation centre show fans of the NPP jubilating over the victory.



Citing Proverbs 12:31, Lydia Alhassan thanked God for answered prayers.



She also thanked the constituents for their immense support and vote.



“Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31”.



She becomes the third NPP member to announce that she has won.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also says she has won Ablekuma West while Peter Amewu has also claimed victory in Hohoe

