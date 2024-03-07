Tetteh Quarshie is from Osu not Mampong Akuapem - GaDangme Council replies Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The GaDangme Council, a group that seeks to represent the interests of the GaDangme people, has debunked a claim by President Akufo-Addo that Tetteh Quarshie, the pioneer of cocoa farming in Ghana, was from Mampong in the Eastern Region.



In his speech delivered at the 67th Independence Day Anniversary on March 6, 2024, President Akufo-Addo, while highlighting the contribution of the region to the cocoa industry of Ghana, acknowledged the role of Tetteh Quarshie, who introduced cocoa to Ghana from Equatorial Guinea.



He also mentioned that Tetteh Quarshie was from the Eastern Region.



“Indeed, Tetteh Quarshie, an indigene of Mampong Akuapem, here in the Eastern Region, brought back, in the late 19th century, the cocoa pod from Fernando Po, now Bioko, in Equatorial Guinea, an act which led him and others to establish our nation’s first commercial cocoa farms here in the Eastern Region,” the president said in his speech.



However, a statement signed by the President of the GaDangme Council, Ayikoi Otoo, the group said that the President Akufo-Addo's assertion was inaccurate and misleading, and that Tetteh Quarshie was born and raised in Osu, a town in the Greater Accra Region.



The statement also provided a brief background on Tetteh Quarshie and his significance in Ghanaian history, as well as historical records and accounts that confirm his roots in Osu.



“The claim that Tetteh Quarshie hailed from Mampong lacks historical veracity and validity. Tetteh Quarshie was born and raised in Osu, and his legacy as the pioneer of cocoa farming in Ghana remains undisputed,” the statement said.



“The claim that Tetteh Quarshie hailed from Mampong lacks concrete evidence and is inconsistent with the established historical narrative.

While Mampong has its own historical significance, there is no credible information to support the assertion that Tetteh Quarshie was a native of that town,” the statement continued.



The statement urged the public to disregard the misinformation and honour the memory of Tetteh Quarshie accurately by acknowledging his contributions and celebrating his remarkable achievements.



“It is crucial to correct this misinformation and set the record straight regarding the origins of Tetteh Quarshie. By spreading this inaccurate information, we risk distorting our understanding of history and undermining the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our society. It is essential to rely on factual evidence and historical sources to ensure the accuracy of our narratives,” the statement concluded.



The statement also expressed hope that the speech writers of the President would take steps to correct the misinformation.



Read the full statement below



To All Media Houses



DEBUNKING THE DISINFORMATION ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF TETTEH QUARSHIE;



In his 67th Independence Anniversary Speech at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, our President made an unfortunate statement claiming that Tetteh Quarshie, a prominent figure in the history of Ghana, hailed from Mampong in the Eastern Region rather than Osu. This assertion has sparked controversy and confusion among many citizens particularly GaDangmes.



Firstly it is essential to provide a brief background on Tetteh Quarshie and his significance in Ghanaian history. Tetteh Quarshie is widely recognized as the pioneer of cocoa farming in Ghana. He is credited with introducing cocoa beans to Ghana in the late 19th century, which led to the establishment of the cocoa industry in the country. Tetteh Quarshie's contributions have had a lasting impact on the economy and development of Ghana.



Secondly, historical records and accounts clearly indicate that Tetteh Quarshie was born and raised in Osu, not Mampong. Osu is a prominent town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance. It also produced Nii Kwabena Bonney also known as Boycotthene.Tetteh Quarshie's roots in Osu are well-documented, with many sources confirming his ties to the community except that some sometimes link in the Teshie.In both scenarios however he remains of a pure Ga extraction.



Furthermore, the claim that Tetteh Quarshie hailed from Mampong lacks concrete evidence and is inconsistent with the established historical narrative.

While Mampong has its own historical significance, there is no credible information to support the assertion that Tetteh Quarshie was a native of that town.



It is crucial to correct this misinformation and set the record straight regarding the origins of Tetteh Quarshie. By spreading this inaccurate information, we risk distorting our understanding of history and undermining the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our society. It is essential to rely on factual evidence and historical sources to ensure the accuracy of our narratives.



In conclusion, the claim that Tetteh Quarshie hailed from Mampong lacks historical veracity and validity. Tetteh Quarshie was born and raised in Osu, and his legacy as the pioneer of cocoa farming in Ghana remains undisputed.



As citizens, we must be vigilant in verifying information and resisting the spread of inaccurate narratives.



Let us honour the memory of Tetteh Quarshie by accurately acknowledging his contributions and celebrating his remarkable achievements.



We hope that the speech writers of the President will take steps to correct what is clearly a misinformation.



Sgd

Hon J.Ayikoi Otoo

President

GaDangme Council



