Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: GNA

Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital unveils a new bust for patron

The late Tetteh Quashie, is the patron of the hospital

The Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital at Mampong Akuapem has not recorded any maternal mortality this year.



This was disclosed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Alex Benneh at the unveiling of a new bust of the late Tetteh Quashie, the patron of the hospital, and the commissioning of a 540kilowatts generator as part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the hospital.



The new bust and the generator were donated by Mr. Philip Addison, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Benneh explained that though the hospital has an old generator donated by the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, it does not cover the whole hospital during peak hours.



He said the new generator can cover all sectors and departments of the hospital.



Dr. Benneh said the management of the hospital believes that the Private/ Public Partnership (PPP) would help raise the quality of service and care of the hospital.



Mr. Addison who donated the bust and the new generator explained that many people could hear the name and deeds of the late Tetteh Quashie but they need to see the face of him hence the motivation to sponsor the molding of the bust for the hospital.



He explained that, during his campaign to contest the Akropong Constituency on the ticket of the NPP, his campaign team approached the hospital and the hospital expressed the desire for a bigger generator.



Mr. Addison said his late mother was a staff of the hospital and would be happy that he has contributed to the progress and development of the hospital and motivate others to come and support the hospital.



The chairman of the programme, Dr. Aaron Offei, former Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, remarked that Accra is gradually spreading towards the Akuapem area and there is the need for the hospital to improve upon its services to meet the new challenges that it could face.



He said Cocoa has a lot of health benefits including the management of hypertension and diabetes, however, those health benefits of the crop had not been promoted until recently.

