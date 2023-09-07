Test your popularity, runs as an independent candidate - Nyaho-Tamakloe to Alan K

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged Alan Kyeremanten to test his popularity by running as an independent presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



Alan Kyeremanten, who was one of the frontrunners in the NPP flagbearership race, pulled out of the race yesterday citing manipulation of the voting process in favour of one candidate and the intimidation of his supporters. He then promised to make his political future known in the coming weeks.



But speaking on TV 3’s New Day programme Wednesday, (September 6, 2023), Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, while agreeing that the electoral process of the party is being manipulated to favour one candidate, admonished Alan Kyeremanten to contest for President as an independent candidate so as to know whether the populace want him as President or not.



“Alan should go and test his popularity as an independent candidate,” he said in an interview with Roland Walker on the programme.



There are already speculations that Alan Kyeremanten may break away from the NPP and form his own party or that he may fail to support whoever emerges as flagbearer of the party after the November 4, 2023 National Delegates Conference.



Supporters of Alan Kyeremanten have said that his sudden withdrawal from the race is a disappointment for them but they respect and support his decision.