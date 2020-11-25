General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Teshie Tafo engulf with filth, pleas with government for help

Residents appealed to the government and NGOs to equip them with proper tools

Residents of Teshie Tafo in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to help improve upon the poor sanitation, which has created a ticking health time bomb.



The main drains within the catchment area are choked with rubbish, and that has been the main cause of floods during rainy seasons.



Mr. Emmanuel Laryea Aboloo a resident at Teshie Kponkpa, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, explained that:” during rainfall, the gutter gets flooded and extends into the homes of residents that live nearby.”



During a focus group discussion in the community, Mr. Bismak Adjei Adjetey a resident said most people in the community dumped refuse in the gutter and also threw human waste into the drains.



Mr Adjetey said the people most often undertake clean-up exercises but unfortunately, they don’t have the proper equipment to undertake the exercise and appealed to cooperate bodies to assist the people to undertake proper clean-up exercises.



Mr. Eric Martey Laryea a resident at Teshie Kponkpa appealed to the government and NGO’s to equip them with proper tools like rakes, boots, wheelbarrows, and waste bins to enable them to clean the gutters.

