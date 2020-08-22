Regional News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Tertiary institutions in Central Region undergo disinfection

The three day exercise is aimed at protecting students and staff from the virus

Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has begun the phase two of disinfecting tertiary institutions in the Central Region.



The exercise in the Central Region, which started on Friday, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ghana Education Service (GES) and Zoomlion.



It followed the President Akufo-Addo’s directive during his 15thh national address on measures against the COVID-19 epidemic for tertiary institutions to be disinfected before reopening on Monday, August 24th, 2020.



On the first day of the exercise, Zoomlion has carried out disinfection in a number of tertiary institutions. These were the Cape Coast Technical University, Kaaf University College, Ola College of Education and Komenda College of Education among others.



According to Central Region Zoomlion officers, the three-day exercise was aimed at preventing students and staff (both teaching and non-teaching) of the various institutions from contracting the malignant virus.



Among the facilities that were disinfected in the various instutions were classrooms, lecture halls, offices and open spaces.



Speaking to the media, the Central Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Ernest Yeboah, revealed that his outfit had deployed 100 spraying guns, 80 motorised spraying machines and one atomiser for the exercise.



He explained that the exercise constituted the second phase of disinfecting tertiary institutions in the region. He assured that his outfit will do a good job.



Mr Richmond Yeboah, who works at the Public Affairs Department of Cape Coast Technical University, said this was the third time that such an exercise was being carried out in the school.



The first one, he said, was done free of charge after the Vice Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, Right Reverend Engineer Professor, Joshua Danso Owusu Sekyere, appealed to the Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, for his support.



Mr Yeboah, who is also in charge of Radio Services at the school, said apart from the disinfection, the school had also put in place measures to receive the returning continuing students.



“We are very ready to welcome both the first and second year students to enable them complete the academic year,” he said.



At the Ola College of Education, the Administrator, Mr Thomas Anselm Afful, said the disinfection exercise has been very helpful.



According to him, the school was ready for the continuing students.



The Principal of Komenda College of Education, the Very Reverend Kwesi Nkum Wilson, paid a glowing tribute to President Akufo-Addo for his proactive role in the country’s efforts to defeat the virus.

