'Terrifying' armed robbery attack shakes passengers on Manso Nkwanta road

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Dozens of passengers have been robbed at gunpoint by some suspected armed robbers on the deplorable Manso Nkwanta road in the Ashanti Region, leaving one injured.



The suspects, numbering five, according to victims, robbed passengers of their money, phones and other valuables at Denyaase stretch of the road.



The incident reportedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.



Narrating the incident to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, one of the victims, whose name was withheld, disclosed that the suspected robbers were operating with big guns, machetes and huge sticks.



She revealed that passengers who fell victim to the robbery incident were being beat to pulp for not having enough money on them.



"The gun-wielding men had mounted a barrier stopping cars from both end of the road, I saw about nine passenger cars that were stopped by the robbers; they Will then ask us to come down and begin to demand our valuables."



"One of the men on board a sprinter bus was being heavily beaten by the robbers when he failed to show where his money is,the robbers attacked him with the huge sticks and machete, while others also hit him with the gun causing him injuries."



The victim, however, revealed that the suspected robbers vamoosed into a nearby bush upon hearing a police siren from a distance.



The victims have called on the Ghana Police Service to beef up security on the Manso Nkwanta road.