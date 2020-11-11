Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GNA

Tepa will be Ghana's jewelry hub under next NDC government - Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his next administration will establish a jewelry processing factory in Tepa, the Ahafo Ano North District Capital in the Ashanti Region.



This, he said would add value to Ghana's raw mineral resources, such as gold before export, to generate more revenue for the country's socio-economic development.



Mr Mahama said this when he called on Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, the Omanhene of the Tepa Traditional Area at his Palace in Tepa in the Ashanti Region, as part of his six-day campaign tour of the Region.



He, recalled that during his first term, the Omanhene allocated a parcel of land for the setting up of a jewelry institute in Tepa and assured the chiefs and people of the Tepa Traditional Area that, should Ghanaians give him the mandate on December 7, he would ensure the speedy execution of the project.



"We will make Tepa the jewelry headquarters of Ghana," he stated, adding the facility would give training to the youth in gold processing and provide employment opportunity for the people.



He also noted that under his next administration, road projects started during his first term, and abandoned by the current administration, would be completed.



Mr Mahama appealed to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back to power on December 7, to enable it to continue with its “good works.”



Nana Ampem cautioned against politics of insults ahead of the December polls.

