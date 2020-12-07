Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Tension in Suhum as police round up suspected thugs

Policemen escorting the thugs to the police station

Electorate at Obeng Down in the Suhum constituency are expressing fear in going out to vote after suspected thugs of 14 young men were arrested by the police over an alleged intimidation on them.



Police officers who made the arrest in a rambo style amidst warning shots drove the suspects in the bucket of pick up truck and sent them to the Suhum police station.



Information gathered indicates that the suspected thugs were arrested for allegedly intimidating some voters at a hotel named Daily Bread Hotel near Obeng Down in Suhum.



Some voters were said to be lodging at the Daily Bread Hotel when the suspects who arrived on motorbikes stormed the place and allegedly beat them.



Some of the electorates present narrated what they saw:

