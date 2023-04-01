Tension in Savannah region as Chief of Mujipe shot dead

Regional News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Tension is brewing in the Savanna region as the Seventy-Five (75) year-old Chief of Mujipe in the Tuluwe Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region has been shot dead at his palace.



The incident occurred the night of yesterday, March 30, 2023.

However, the Savannah Regional Police Command said the body had been deposited at the mortuary.



His son, [name withheld], who was also shot in the back, is currently in critical condition at an unnamed hospital receiving treatment.



The source said there had been an outstanding land dispute between the deceased, Mujipewura, and Kakpadewura, in which the Kakpande chief claimed ownership of Mujipe.



A clash two years ago saw the loss of several lives and properties within the two communities.



The matter was brought before late Yagbonwura Professor Sulemana Tuntumba Bore Essa I for resolution.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, has condemned the incident describing it as barbaric and criminal.



The REGSEC Chairman described the incident as “unimaginable and barbaric.”



He said, “killing a fellow human being is nothing but a criminal”.



This case is purely a criminal matter and must be handled to the core.



The perpetrators must be found and made to pay for their actions,” he fumed.



He said more police personnel had been deployed to the Mujipe community to safeguard lives and properties.



Sources in Damongo say the King is not happy as the Mujipe land dispute was one of the disputes in the Kingdom he wanted to tackle.



This case is seen as a test case for the new Yagbonwura as he is not new to the Mujipe land issue. The deceased chief previously served under his traditional area when he was chief of Tuluwe.