General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Tension in Kumasi as military, police storm Central Mosque

Tension is mounting at the Ashanti Regional Central Mosque

Tension is mounting at the Ashanti Regional Central Mosque, after armed police and military personnel are deployed there to maintain law and order.



It follows a misunderstanding between some Muslims Youth and Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun.



Personnel of Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service were at the Kumasi Central Mosque to protect the Regional Chief Imam and ensure peace.



Some aggrieved Muslim youth threatened to force the Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, to resign over his alleged political pronouncements.



The aggrieved youth have accused the Imam of been bias against the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



Muslims were having Jumma (Friday prayers) at the Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region when the security officers stormed the place.



The Executive Secretary of Office of Regional Chief Imam, Ustaz Ahmed Seidu speaking in an interview stated that youth had planned to cause mayhem at the place of worship.



According to him “the military and the police are not at the Central Mosque to intimidate anyone but those who will make an attempt to cause confusion will not find it easy.”



“If anyone dare messes up with the peace we are enjoying at the Kumasi Central Mosque , believe you me , that person will regret it. The police and the military will deal drastically with that person,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.