Tension in Karaga over promise by NDC to reinstate disputed chief

Regional News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Tension is said to be rising in the Northern Region town of Karaga in the Northern Region after a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa promised to restore a disputed regent to power if the party and John Mahama won the 2024 general elections.



Naa Mahami Sumani had been the regent of Karaga for more than 20 years following the death of his father.



In 2020, however, as part of efforts to fully implement the Dagbon peace roadmap brokered by the three eminent chiefs led by the Asantehene, the Yaa Naa(overlord of Dagbon) enskinned Naa Abdulai Nantogmah as the Paramount Chief of the town.



Naa Sumani was part of the contestants for the skin but lost. He then refused to abdicate, insisting the Karaga skin was reserved for the Mahami gate.



He was dragged to the Northern Regional House of Chiefs which subsequently ruled against him in January this year.



Among the ruling of the House of Chiefs, Naa Sumani was given 48 hours to leave the Karaga Palace and seize from holding himself out as the paramount chief of the town.



He initially agreed to the ruling but later rejected it and has since been occupying Karaga as a parallel authority.



At a visit to his palace, the former NDC MP, Mr. Dandawa, said the NDC was in support of his decision to not accept the ruling of both the Yaa Naa and the Northern Regional House of Chiefs.



"I want to inform you not to worry yourself thinking about what has happened”, Mr. Dandawa said.



“You have been chosen already by God and anybody who refuses this and wants to fight you is only attempting to fight God. I can only urge you to leave everything to God. We in the NDC are always on the side of the truth. Eventually, truth will prevail”, he added.



"What happened after Ghanaians voted against John Mahama? His works have vindicated him. Didn’t they even try to remove (your father) Naa Sumani? You didn’t choose yourself but God who chose you"



What we pray for you is a long and healthy life. Pray for the NDC to win both the parliamentary and presidential elections so that you can reclaim what was stolen from you”, he stated.



The former MP’s comments have sparked anger in the region with several reactions from regional stakeholders, including the Dagbon Youth Forum, which has issued a statement condemning the former legislature.



Sources at the Gbewaa Palace have confirmed that Yaa Naa’s attention has been drawn to the audio.



The Regional Security Council has also been notified.