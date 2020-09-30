General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Tension brews in Senya Beraku as chiefs demonstrate against Kwamena Duncan, George Andah and others

The people did not want politicians to engage in their chieftaincy issues

The chiefs, elders and thousands of residents of Senya Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region yesterday protested against the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, Legislature for Awutu Senya West Hon. Nenyi George Andah, NPP Central Regional Treasure Prophesor Essibu as well as DCE in the area Hon. Stephen Kwame Quaye for involving themselves in their Chieftaincy disputes.



The demonstration was help with the inscription ”Politicians and Chieftaincy can they move together? Nana Addo come to our aid Senya Beraku is calling you".



According to history, the Supreme Court of Ghana in the year 2018 ruled in favour of the Omanhene of Senya Beraku Nenyi Kweku Issiw VI, since then other functions led by the Tufohene in the area Nenyi Ippi Kwao Bentum and his accomplices refusing the signing the gazette of the Omanhene after Supreme Court judgment.



Some residents in an interview with Daily Analyst bemoaned that, the long-standing chieftaincy dispute has halted development, peace and unity in the area, calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to settle the issue as Ghana is about to go to the polls.



“Instead of the NPP gurus to bring developments to Senya community, they are rather conniving with other faction to deepen the chieftaincy disputes,” they said.



Moreover, the Odikro of Senya Traditional Council, Beraku Nenyi Omanor is calling on the H E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervened and call Central Regional minister Hon. Kwamina Duncan, MP Hon. George Andah and DCE Hon Stephen Kwame Quaye to order or they will advise themselves come 2020 general elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.