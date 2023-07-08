Tension at Local Government Service over compulsory health insurance for staff

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has announced a compulsory health insurance package for all officers and staff of the service. The health insurance packages are to be provided by the Nationwide Medical Insurance Company, according to the service.



In a letter dated March 14, 2023, and addressed to all Regional Ministers, the head of the Office of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, announced that the service had collaborated with the Nationwide Medical Insurance Company ( NMIC) to provide health insurance packages for all officers and staff of the service and that officers and staff were to log into a website and register for the health insurance package.



“As you are aware, the Head of the Office of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) is collaborating with the Nationwide Medical Insurance Company (NMIC) for the provision of a Health Insurance package for all Officers and Staff of the service. The process for enrolling all staff of the Local Government Service on medical/health insurance with Nationwide Medical Insurance Company has been completed…It would therefore be appreciated if you would inform all interested officers and staff in your jurisdiction to access the registration portal using the address given above and take the necessary action,” the letter said.

Some workers had expressed dissatisfaction with the compulsory nature of the insurance package, explaining that it would have been more desirable to make it optional.



The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) had explained that the collaboration with the Nationwide Medical Insurance Company (NMIC) was to ensure that workers had access to medical treatment so as to avoid the situation whereby officers lost their lives due to their inability to raise money for medical treatment.