Tension at KNUST as students who paid 70% of fees are unable to register for Second Semester

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) studying through the University’s Distance Learning programme have been left aggrieved and uncertain of their ability to continue with their programmes of study after being unable to register for the second semester even though they have managed to pay 70% of their fees as required by the University.



The students are therefore appealing to the University to extend the deadline for registration to sometime in August 2023 to enable them to raise the fees and pay.



They cite current economic challenges and the costly nature of the programnes as reasons for their inability to settle the full fees on time.



“The school fees range from GH 15,869 to GHc 21000. The University is blatantly breaching its admission letter because although students have paid 70 % of their fees, the school prevents students from registering for their second-semester courses.



The Institute of Distance Learning is reducing confidence in the KNUST Post Graduate programme by sternly demanding full-time payment of school fees, a deviation from the culture and norm of an astute progressive institution,” one disgruntled student lamented.





They also want the Government and the Ministry of Education to intervene to save the situation.



“In the light of the above, there is a strong appeal for government to impress upon the University to give continuing Postgraduate students up to August 2023 to pay their fees. The Minister of Education must sit up,” the aggrieved student added.



Meanwhile, authorities of the University are yet to comment on the allegations and claims of the students.