Tension at Jacobu as police reportedly gun down two miners

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Police at Jacobu have reportedly gunned down two suspected small-scale miners at Fiankoma, a mining community near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.



The two suspects, Abu Amoateng Clinton, 23, a peasant farmer, and a small-scale miner, Francis, 24, according to a report, were gunned down after trying to escape from the police during an inspection at their hideout over the weekend.



Some residents in the area who unanimously spoke to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, revealed that the police arrested three suspects for allegedly plotting to attack a mining site in the area.



"The three were arrested on a motorcycle en route to Fiankoma and upon a thorough search by police, some live ammunition was found on them, they were sent to custody for further investigations".



"Police upon interrogation sent two main suspects to a hideout they claimed to have hidden their guns, while on their way, the suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape, police, however, fired some gunshots at them leading to their death", a trusted source in the community resident revealed.



Meanwhile, Abu Reggan, the senior brother to Abu Clinton, the deceased has denied his brother was an armed robber.



He added that the family suspects the police to have killed the two without any provocation.



He said that the explanations given to the family by the police were not acceptable adding that, he was deliberately killed by the police.



The family has called on the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to investigate the matter and find out how the police killed their son.