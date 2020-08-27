Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Tenants protest against NADMO’s order to vacate from dilapidated building at Adum

According to the tenants, there's a case pending at a Human Rights Court on the matter

A two-week order by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to tenants and some family members to vacate a building at Adum in Kumasi to pave way for its demolition has sparked commotion between the two.



Wearing black and red clothes and armbands, in the early hours of Wednesday, the tenants (store owners) and family members, demonstrated in front of the building in protest against the stance of NADMO.



The one-story building, located on the Guggisberg Road at Adum, the hub of business in the Kumasi Metropolis, has 21 stores under it, with some family members, some octogenarians, as occupants.



At a press briefing after the demonstration, the spokesperson of the group, Mr Osei Kwadwo, called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to step in to avert the demolition especially in this era of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), that has seen the government easing the plight of the vulnerable in the country.



He wondered why the NADMO has proceeded to evict them for the building to be demolished when the case was still pending at the Human Rights Court, in Kumasi.



The spokesperson accused NADMO of conniving with Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, owner of the Approachers Series, and describing him as owning the building, which in fact, he said, is owned by the Budukuma Estates.



Throwing some light, he indicated that some years back, Budukuma Estates met the tenants and discussed with them the renewal of the lease of the property and other renovation works.



He said they made contributions towardS that, but the owners later asked them to stop as the project would be given out to a contractor, which happened to be Approachers Series.



According to Mr Kwadwo, a misunderstanding ensued between them and the owners and the case, to which Approachers Series was a party, went to court.



In the course of event, he said, the owners decided to cancel the contract with the Approachers Series.



And, in view of that, the tenants and owners of the property decided to withdraw the case for settlement at home, but interestingly Approachers Series would not budge.



Four years ago, he said, Approacbers Series dumped sand and other materials in front of the building in an attempt to pull it down, but did not.



He said the case was last called at the court, presided by Justice George Kroffah Addai, on July 7, 2020, and adjourned to November 30, 2020.



But, while the case is still pending at the court, NADMO has served notice on the tenants to quit the premises within two weeks.



The letter dated August18, 2020, and signed by the Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Kwabena Nsenkyire, noted there had been an inspection of the building and summary findings revealed deep cracks on its walls showing signs of collapse.



According to the letter, the building had become a death trap to occupants, traders and unsuspecting bystanders.



It urged the occupants to, as a matter of urgency, evacuate the building and that the owner, Approachers Series, should demolish it.



The letter was copied to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Fourth Battalion of Infantry, Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana National Fire Service, Ashanti Regional Police Command and Alfred Obeng Boateng (Approachers Series).

