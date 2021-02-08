Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ten persons to contest for Bono East Council of State slot

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an earlier address with members of the Council of State

The Bono East Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has received nominations of ten persons for the election of one of them as representative for the region as a member of the Council of State.



Mr Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the Regional Director of EC confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) through notice of poll at the Commission’s Office on Monday at Techiman in the region.



The nominees are Mr Agyapong Adu-Baah, a 66-year old trader with Ordinary Level (O’Level) certificate, Mr Fred Zeini, aged 58 and a businessman with O’Level qualification and Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area. He is a 58-year old banker and holds LLB and BL degrees too.



The rest are Obrempong Kru-Takyi II, 45 years, a farmer with General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (A’ Level) as his highest form of education, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area and currently the President of Bono East Regional House of Chiefs. He is 69 years with an O’ Level certificate.



The others are Mr Alhassan Sulemana, a 23-year old self-employed, Mr Prince Amponsah, 27, with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and Nana Owusu Gyamfi, 76, farmer.



Professor Kwasi Nsiah-Gyabaah, aged 71 is a consultant while Mr Godwin Kwadwo Amoako, 32, is teacher with Master of Business Administration qualification.



The Council of State in Ghana is a small body of prominent citizens, which advises the President on national issues.



Its membership, according to the Fourth Republican Constitution should include a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police.