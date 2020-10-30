General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ten deaths in 2 weeks as Ghana's Coronavirus cases rise sharply

Ghana’s coronavirus cases have seen a sharp rise in the past days with the total cumulative cases nearing 48,000.



This has also seen a spike in the active cases, which went as low as 301 in the early part of October, precisely October 10.



Within just a couple of weeks, the figure has jumped to 535 from the latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Thursday, October 29, in what many say could be as a possible second wave of the virus.



Already, some countries in Europe are suffering a second wave of the pandemic after gains were made with the preventive protocols. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are among countries that have initiated another regime of lockdowns after recent surges in the disease.



Ghana had made tremendous gains in the past few months haven reduced the active cases significantly.



In his last update to the nation on Sunday, October 18, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made his intentions clear of achieving the goal of zero active cases.



He urged the citizenry to “continue to comply with the measures put in place to deal with the virus”.



“This is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus”.



With the latest count, a total of 47,991 cases have been recorded.



Out of this, 47,136 have either recovered or been discharged while 320 have lost their lives.



The Greater Accra Region has recorded a total of 25,010 cases with the Ashanti Region following with 11,008 cases.



So far, the North East, Northern, Oti and Savannah regions have no active cases while the Central Region has only one active case after recording 1,931 cases since it first recorded the disease on April 8.





