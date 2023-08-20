Ten couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Takoradi

Religion of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: GNA

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral, in Takoradi, has held a mass wedding ceremony to bless the marriages of 10 couples.



The couples took their matrimonial vows to pledge and profess their love, commitment, and dedication to their respective spouses.



In a homily, the Very Reverend Father Lawrence Kwesi Krah, the Administrator of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral, congratulated the couples for their decision to perform the holy matrimony in the Church.



He advised them to live exemplary married lives, urging them to put love and respect at the centre of whatever they did in their union, to help serve as inspiration for others who were yet to marry.



The Very Rev. Fr. Krah narrated an account in Ephesians 5:21-33, where the Apostle Paul said it was paramount for wives to submit themselves unto their husbands, as unto the Lord.



“For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church….”



He also admonished the husbands to love their wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself for it.



That, he said, would guarantee them happy and longer marriage lives.



The mass wedding formed part of a weeklong programme organised by the Cathedral to commemorate the feast of Assumption of Mary, who is the patron saint of the Cathedral.



Other activities included a candlelight procession through the main streets of Takoradi and adoration and recitation of the Holy Rosary.