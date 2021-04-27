Tema residents unhappy about no deputy minister appointments

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

Some residents in Tema have expressed disappointment as there were no ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments from any of the constituencies.



Mr Danso Indoom, a resident of Sakumono Estate in Tema West Constituency, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, observed that there were prominent personalities who served as Ministers from Krowor, Ledzokuku, Tema East and West in the previous government, but that was not the case currently.



He noted that the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 election along the coast from Osu all the way to Prampram was remarkable and citizens therefore deserved to be rewarded with either a Ministerial or Deputy Ministerial post.



He said "so if you are looking at rewarding areas where majority of the NPP votes came from then it stands to reason that the President will also appoint ministers and deputies from those areas that did better with regards to votes".



Mr Indoom said "once regions like Ashanti, Northern and Savannah did far better, it is more reasonable to reward them for their faith with the Party, but those who did appreciable well too must be rewarded to serve as incentives for the hard-working members of the ruling political party."



Madam Christine Amartey, a resident of Nungua in the Krowor Constituency, said although NPP lost some Parliamentary seats in the 2020 Election, the Presidential vote was significant therefore the people should have been rewarded for their contribution to the “4more4nana to do more” campaign.



She noted that as a political strategy, this was even the time for the NPP to appoint more from the constituencies it performed badly in the parliamentary elections to serve as a way of capturing the seats back in the next election.



Mr Felix Quarshie, a resident of Tema in the Tema East Constituency, said the neglect should serve as a wake-up call to the youth within NPP and other political parties to lace their boots for 2024.



He said once they worked harder to deliver more votes the Party will reward them.



In the previous government, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Tema East MP and Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkrah, current Tema West MP, served as Deputy Ministers for Transport and Trade respectively.