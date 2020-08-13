General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Tema residents grow wild over faulty drainage systems

Residents of Tema in the Greater Accra Region are up in arms with government over what they described as faulty drainage systems and delipidated water lanes in the community.



The aggrieved residents say the lack of well-designed drains have compelled them to discharge greywater and faecal matter into open-air channels and the sea.



According to the locals, the failure of successive governments to renovate the central sewage system, which was first constructed in the 1960s, has resulted in rampant water logging and stagnated waters on streets.



A visit by this reporter to the area revealed that activities of squatters who have encroached on sewer lines have also adversely affected the free-flow of greywaters – a situation which has led to the outbreak of diseases and other related problems.



The irate residents say faecal matter from the homes of neighbours find their way into their homes, while those in flats say they have had to live with the unbearable stench of their own excreta as the sewage system has collapsed.









