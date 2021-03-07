Regional News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: GNA

Tema residents commemorate Independence Day with clean up exercise

File photo of a clean up exercise

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly commemorated the 64th Independence Day celebration with a directive for residents to undertake clean-up exercises to rid the metropolis of filth.



The TMA staff, led by Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang La, the Chief Executive Officer, and the Members of Parliament for both Tema Central and Tema East, The Tema Traditional Council, youth clubs and other public organizations, participated in the TMA Independence Day Clean-up exercise.



Mr Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that due to the COVID-19 and in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directives, the Assembly decided to use the Independence Day Celebration to clean-up the Metropolis.



“I urge all residents to organize some clean-up exercises within their immediate environs to serve as their contribution to the 2021 celebration,” he said.



Mr Asante said the TMA tasked the sanitation service providers to go round the communities and collect all the refuse that would be gathered by the household along the streets and inner roads.”



He said the technical men at the Waste Management Department would focus on the Chemu lagoon and its enclaves.



“Recently, we dredged or distilled the lagoon in anticipation of the rainy season; so we would be collecting the debris which has been there for some time now,” he said.



Mr Asante said: “As Ghana marks her 64th anniversary, it is a day to pay homage to our founding fathers and also a period to do an introspection and also chat a good cause that will imbibe patriotism in the youth to continue with the work of our forebearers.”



He called on stakeholders and residents to undertake community clean-up exercise in their surroundings to keep a clean environment.