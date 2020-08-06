General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Tema resident petitions IGP to initiate criminal proceedings against Carlos Ahenkora

Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West

A resident of Tema has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to commence criminal proceedings against actions of the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkora. Mr. Ahenkorah was widely criticised for interacting with some of his constituents knowing very well he tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Enoch Agyapong, Carlos Ahenkora's actions clearly violate the Public Health Act, 2012(Act 851) especially because lives of the constituents were endangered during his visit to Tema East Constituency for observation of the voters registration exercise.



Citing sections (10) and (15) of the areas related to the breaches, he contended that Carlos Ahenkora’s action was intentional as he knew he had tested positive for COVID-19.



He also called for investigations into the death of one of Carlos Ahenkora’s coordinators who lost his life to COVID-19.



“I would like your outfit to commence investigations leading to the death of one of his coordinators, Osei Kofi Amakwah, who died as a result of COVID-19 on the 2nd July 2020,”



"It is evidently clear that the honourable Member of Parliament had a meeting with the coordinator on 201st December of June 2020, while his samples had already been taken for COVID-19 testing waiting for the outcome, which eventually turned out to be positive.”





