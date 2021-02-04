General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Tema police targets land guards, agents

The Regional Police Command said it will not spare persons who act in the stead of land guards and l

The Tema regional police command has said it will deal with persons who take undue advantage of areas with land disputes to perpetrate crime.



The command said it will not spare persons who act as land guards and agents in the metropolis to foment trouble.



Reacting to some concerns raised by the Kpone Traditional Council with regard to the increased rate of land and boundary disputes in the area during a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief, Nii Tetteh Otu II, the Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, assured the chiefs and people that measures have been put in place to deal with the numerous criminal cases associated with land disputes.



DCOP Sasraku II stressed the need for chiefs and traditional leaders to differentiate between the criminal aspect of land disputes and those that need to be settled by the traditional councils.



The district commander’s visit was to familiarize himself with the Kpone overlord since assuming office in 2020.



The regional commander further visited the Kpone Katamanso District Assembly, where the District Chief Executive, Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, stressed the readiness of his office to support the police to combat crime.



Other places visited by the commander include one of the largest steel-producing companies in the Greater Accra Region, B5 Group of Companies, to ascertain at first hand, the security issues confronting their operations.



He also visited the Kpone and Dawhenya police posts, where he interacted with officers to learn at first hand, the challenges confronting their operations and welfare.