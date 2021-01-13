Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Tema West youth collect signatures for Carlos Ahenkorah’s removal

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah was chased for snatching ballot papers

Some youth in Tema West say they have happened a petition book to collect names of constituents who support the removal of their member of parliament Carlos Ahenkorah following the ballot snatching incident in Parliament.



The lawmaker has come under massive criticism after he snatched ballot papers during the Speaker of Parliament election on Thursday.



He said he did it out of love for his party.



In a statement, the group said: ” We, the Concerned Tema West Youth in furtherance towards removing our MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkrah, seeks to petition Parliament in the coming days. In view of this, we have opened a petition book at various places across the Constituency for people to go and sign”.



The group said it will submit the signatures to the Speaker of Parliament by Wednesday.



Below are details of the statement



CONCERNED YOUTH OF TEMA WEST OPENS PETITION BOOK TO COLLECT SIGNATURES FOR THE REMOVAL OF CARLOS AHENKRAH AS MP



We, the Concerned Tema West Youth in furtherance towards removing our MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkrah, seeks to petition Parliament in the coming days. In view of this we have opened a petition book at various places across the Constituency for people to go and sign.



If you’re interested in signing the book please contact the following persons;



Gifty Amegashie



Johnson Kunalese



Fred Voado



Alex Tetteh



Please all should endeavour to sign from today, Monday to Wednesday. In other words you have only today to Wednesday to sign the petition, so that submit same to the Speaker of Parliament on time.



Jointly Signed..



Boutrous Andy



Frederick Voado