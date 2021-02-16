Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Tema Regional Police command appeals to media to be circumspect

The Police Officers visited the family of their deceased colleague

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, on Monday called on the media, “to be sensitive and circumspect” in their reportage on the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Divine Asiam.



The Tema Regional Police commander appealed during a visit to the deceased residence at Borteyman near Tema to commiserate with the family of their colleague who was found dead as a result of gunshot wounds.



DSP Asiam, 50-year-old who was with the Legal and Prosecution Unit, of the Ghana Police at Ashaiman, was in the early hours of February 14 - around 0745 hours, found in a pool of blood and gunshot wounds at his residence where he lived with his three children.



He was rushed to the police hospital after an alarm was sounded but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.



DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, who led a delegation of Senior and Junior Police officers to the residence of the deceased officer, extended the Inspector General of Police’s sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the Regional Command’s support in their moment of grief.



He said the death was inevitable and how each individual died remained God’s prerogative.



Mr Isaac Asiam, elder brother of the deceased officer said, a few days before the incident, his brother whom he described as a calm person, had a cheerful conversation with him on the phone and the eve of his passing, he sent a text message “good night” to him and nearly all his friends and service colleagues.



Mr Asiam said, his brother in his last days was high-spirited and did not appear on phone as someone troubled or distraught with emotion, explaining that before his passing, he had left his ATM card and a note requesting the house help, who lived with him and his kids, to withdraw an amount of GH¢5,000.00 for their immediate upkeep.



He noted that the officer had been upbeat, albeit he lost his wife some three years ago after she was in the processes of delivering their last child, and expressed doubt that it couldn't have led him to do anything untoward some three years down the line.



The mood in the house, at the time the Tema Regional Police Command and GNA-Tema visited, was one of somberness as family members and neighbours alike who were spotted in the deceased’s well-furnished one-story apartment, muttered indistinctly, all describing him as an honest and down to earth person.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Agbemebiese, District Crime Officer of Zenu-Atadeka, Ashaiman, a coursemate of the deceased who worked closely with him said, “he was very objective, truthful and exuded depth in his analysis of legal issues as a prosecutor.”



Mr McCarthy Awana, a shop keeper at the residence of the deceased officer, described him as very sociable and said: “One of my fondest memories of him was when he sat me down on the eve of his passing and advised me on life generally.”