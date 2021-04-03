Tema Police Welfare Committee assures personnel of support

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Celebrities

The Tema Police Welfare Steering Committee has paid a working visit to personnel in the region with various welfare issues and assured them of support.



The visit was the median one and expected to be carried out every two weeks.



The Committee, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Tema Regional Police Commander, has Superintendent Mr Awini Afuugu as the Coordinator.



Those visited included Corporal Isaac Awuni of the Regional Operations, who was accidentally shot by a colleague after closing from Night Patrol duties, Chief Inspector Sabina Ama Blay, Inspector Evelyn Boduwa of Ashaiman Divisional Command, DSP Charity Siale of Tema Regional Operations, and Chief Inspector Samuel Dadzie of Tema Court Unit.



DCOP Sasraku said the visit was to assure the personnel of the Committee’s support in their times of need and not only when they wanted to sanction them.



He said the Committee was set up a year ago to encourage personnel to give off their best knowing that in times of need they would be catered for.